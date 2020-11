video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members at the 17th Coast Guard District encourage you to stay informed of the signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD can affect anyone. We encourage you to seek assistance if you think you may be experiencing the symptoms of SAD. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow)