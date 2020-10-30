BACH Soldiers support EFMB

More than 80 Soldiers from units on Fort Campbell are attempting to qualify for the coveted Expert Field Medical Badge this week. EFMB-qualified Soldiers from BACH are supporting the effort teaching candidates the grading standards and serving as graders on the medical lane which includes Tactical Combat Casualty Care. EFMB is a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel enabling a ready medical Force through elevated medical proficiency.
