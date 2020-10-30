Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Soldiers support EFMB

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    More than 80 Soldiers from units on Fort Campbell are attempting to qualify for the coveted Expert Field Medical Badge this week. EFMB-qualified Soldiers from BACH are supporting the effort teaching candidates the grading standards and serving as graders on the medical lane which includes Tactical Combat Casualty Care. EFMB is a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel enabling a ready medical Force through elevated medical proficiency.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 12:16
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Soldiers support EFMB, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Campbell
    Kentucky
    BACH
    101st Airborne Division
    TCCC
    readiness
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    Blanchfield
    ready medical force
    Patrick T. Birchfield
    efmb
    warriors skills

