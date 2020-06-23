Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A reflection on recent events

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Thomas Crimmins and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Boston reflect on the recent civil unrest events in the United States and address those issues in a chat for members of the Arkansas Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771573
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-XE362-0001
    Filename: DOD_108047198
    Length: 00:12:49
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A reflection on recent events, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    civil unrest

