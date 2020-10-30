video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771570" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Every November the Army celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month. This year marks 75 years since the end of World War II, and the Department of Defense is "Honoring the Past, Securing the Future." Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey shares the important contributions of Native Americans during World War II. Brig. Gen. Lowrey is the commanding general of the United States Security Assistance Command and currently the only active duty Native American general officer serving in the Army.