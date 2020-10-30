Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National American Indian Heritage Month

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Every November the Army celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month. This year marks 75 years since the end of World War II, and the Department of Defense is "Honoring the Past, Securing the Future." Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey shares the important contributions of Native Americans during World War II. Brig. Gen. Lowrey is the commanding general of the United States Security Assistance Command and currently the only active duty Native American general officer serving in the Army.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 10:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771570
    VIRIN: 201103-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108047120
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National American Indian Heritage Month, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army
    Hanson
    National American Indian Heritage Month
    USASAC

