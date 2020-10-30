Every November the Army celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month. This year marks 75 years since the end of World War II, and the Department of Defense is "Honoring the Past, Securing the Future." Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey shares the important contributions of Native Americans during World War II. Brig. Gen. Lowrey is the commanding general of the United States Security Assistance Command and currently the only active duty Native American general officer serving in the Army.
