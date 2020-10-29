Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES
10.29.2020
This video was made to explain the selfless service and sacrifices of our Veterans to elementary school age children in the local community for Veterans Day.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 10:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771568
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-YZ466-122
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108047099
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Veterans Day Video 2020, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Veterans Day Video 2020
LEAVE A COMMENT