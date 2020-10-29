Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Video 2020

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video was made to explain the selfless service and sacrifices of our Veterans to elementary school age children in the local community for Veterans Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771568
    VIRIN: 201029-A-YZ466-122
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108047099
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Video 2020, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Munitions Command Rock Island Arsenal

