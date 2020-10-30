Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Bullying Prevention Month

    GERMANY

    10.30.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    October is National Bullying Prevention Month. The objective of the observance is to raise awareness about bullying and the role we all play in making a difference. Col Epperson and Chief Cates share their thoughts on this important observance.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 06:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 771551
    VIRIN: 201030-F-SS577-001
    Filename: DOD_108046875
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Bullying Prevention Month, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bullying Prevention Month

