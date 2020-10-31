Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrate and Operate: 12th Marine Regiment execute a HIMAR infiltration in Support of Keen Sword

    KIN RED, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2020

    Video by Cpl. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration from a U.S. Army Logistics Support Vehicle as part of exercise Keen Sword at Kin Red, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 31, 2020. This operation demonstrated the ability of 3d Marine Division to deploy long-range, precision fire assets across a vast region in support of distributed operations in the littorals. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise involving Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces strengthen readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrate and Operate: 12th Marine Regiment execute a HIMAR infiltration in Support of Keen Sword, by Cpl Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    USMC
    3rd Marine Division
    Marines
    Army
    3rd MARDIV
    LSV
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division

