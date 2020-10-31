Integrate and Operate: 12th Marine Regiment execute a HIMAR infiltration in Support of Keen Sword

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771545" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration from a U.S. Army Logistics Support Vehicle as part of exercise Keen Sword at Kin Red, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 31, 2020. This operation demonstrated the ability of 3d Marine Division to deploy long-range, precision fire assets across a vast region in support of distributed operations in the littorals. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise involving Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces strengthen readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)