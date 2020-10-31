12th Marine Regiment execute a HIMAR infiltration in Support of Keen Sword

U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration from a U.S. Army Logistics Support Vehicle as part of exercise Keen Sword at Kin Red, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 31, 2020. This operation demonstrated the ability of 3d Marine Division to deploy long-range, precision fire assets across a vast region in support of distributed operations in the littorals. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise involving Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces strengthen readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)
