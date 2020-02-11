Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sand Up, Speak Up PSAB - Ep. Seven

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    11.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus meets with Lt. Col. "Hulk" Bennett, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, to find out a little more about the "Gamblers" and how they impact our mission at Prince Sultan Air Base.

    F16
    Shaw AFB
    AFCENT
    Airman
    Gamblers
    Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB

