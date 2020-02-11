Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roseburg VA Health Care System Veterans Day message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    Roseburg VA Health Care System

    Veterans Day 2020 message from Mr. Keith Allen, Director of the Roseburg VA Health Care System, Roseburg, Oregon, Nov. 2, 2020. (Official RVAHCS Video by T. T. Parish/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 17:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771497
    VIRIN: 201102-O-PJ332-001
    Filename: DOD_108046416
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: ROSEBURG, OR, US 
    Hometown: ROSEBURG, OR, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roseburg VA Health Care System Veterans Day message, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    health care
    benefits
    women Veterans
    Veterans
    Navy
    community
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army
    Urgent Care
    Department of Veterans Affairs
    center of excellence
    Veterans Health Administration
    Roseburg VA Health Care System
    MISSION Act
    Southwestern Oregon
    Brookings VA Clinic
    North Bend VA Clinic
    Eugene VA Clinic
    Veterans Day 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT