Jason Millett, Directorate of Emergency Services, Physical Security chief provides information on the current Access Control Point barriers currently being placed at all Fort Wainwright access points.



Badger Gate was the first of Fort Wainwright access gates to have Access Control Point barriers installed. Currently Trainer Gate is undergoing placement of traffic control barriers -- with all three installation access points expected to be ready soon.