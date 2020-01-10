Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
B-Roll package of 366th FW aircraft armaments systems specialists loading weapons onto F-15E at Mountain Home Air Force Base on October 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771447
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-EN152-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108045905
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 366th FW Weapons B-Roll, by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
366th FW Weapons B-Roll
LEAVE A COMMENT