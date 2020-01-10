Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    366th FW Weapons B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    B-Roll package of 366th FW aircraft armaments systems specialists loading weapons onto F-15E at Mountain Home Air Force Base on October 1, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771447
    VIRIN: 201001-F-EN152-0001
    Filename: DOD_108045905
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th FW Weapons B-Roll, by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    munitions
    F-15E
    maintenance
    weapons
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Fighter Wing
    aircraft armament systems
    enlisted airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT