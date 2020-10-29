Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
19th Air Force Aircraft Maintenance Training Activation Ceremony
19th Air Force Aircraft Maintenance Training Activation Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 09:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|771421
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-RX305-216
|Filename:
|DOD_108045648
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 19th Air Force Aircraft Maintenance Training Activation Ceremony, by SSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
19th Air Force Aircraft Maintenance Training Activation Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT