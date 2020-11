video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 327th Vertical Engineer Company based in Onalaska, Wis., stop to give a shoutout to their state's home team during a construction project on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, October 27, 2020. The group of Wisconsin, Florida, and Minnesota natives are deployed in the middle east in support of theater operations. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)