USAG Italy hosts EIB/ESB Training Instagram
USAG Italy hosts EIB/ESB Training October 26-30 in Vicenza, Italy. The training consists of an Army Physical Fitness Test, land navigation, medical lanes, patrol lanes, and weapons lanes.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 05:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771408
|VIRIN:
|201030-A-YW586-468
|Filename:
|DOD_108045453
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|IT
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, USAG Italy hosts EIB/ESB Training Instagram, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk
