German soldiers, assigned to 2nd Feldjägerregiment 3, III Zug, instruct Soldiers with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, on Crowd Riot Control training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany on Oct. 29, 2020. After the mission rehearsal exercise at JMRC, the 1-113th will become members of Kosovo Force 28 in replacement of Kosovo Force 27 to support Operation Joint Guardian. Operation Joint Guardian is a NATO led operation dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment and freedom of moment in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)