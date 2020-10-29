Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crowd Riot Control Training

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    10.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Zachary Zippe 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    German soldiers, assigned to 2nd Feldjägerregiment 3, III Zug, instruct Soldiers with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, on Crowd Riot Control training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany on Oct. 29, 2020. After the mission rehearsal exercise at JMRC, the 1-113th will become members of Kosovo Force 28 in replacement of Kosovo Force 27 to support Operation Joint Guardian. Operation Joint Guardian is a NATO led operation dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment and freedom of moment in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crowd Riot Control Training, by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

