Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
4 Health Tips for TDY BROLL
BASA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES
02.26.2020
BROLL from the video 4 Health Tips for TDY. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 00:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771395
|VIRIN:
|201102-F-GX249-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108045295
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|BASA AIR BASE, PH
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 4 Health Tips for TDY BROLL, by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
4 Health Tips for TDY BROLL
LEAVE A COMMENT