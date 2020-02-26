Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 Health Tips for TDY BROLL

    BASA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    02.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    BROLL from the video 4 Health Tips for TDY. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 00:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771395
    VIRIN: 201102-F-GX249-0001
    Filename: DOD_108045295
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: BASA AIR BASE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 Health Tips for TDY BROLL, by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    BACE-P

