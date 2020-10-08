Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-7 Field Artillery MK-19 Grenade Launcher Training

    WARRIOR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    1-7 Field Artillery show the power of a MK-19 Grenade Launcher.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 00:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771393
    VIRIN: 200810-A-QE526-623
    Filename: DOD_108045273
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: WARRIOR BASE, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-7 Field Artillery MK-19 Grenade Launcher Training, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    field artillery
    7th Field Artillery Regiment
    Grenade
    Big Red One
    Troopers
    1-7
    Troop
    1ID
    mk-19
    ROK
    Military
    Exercise
    1st Battalion
    fort riley
    2nd Inf. Div.
    Republic of Korea
    Readiness
    Army
    Training
    1st Infantry Division
    1st Inf. Div.
    BRO
    warrior base
    grenade launcher
    Dagger Brigade
    Dagger
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    2ABCT
    Fight Tonight
    Simon McTizic
    Ready Now
    Kwon JinHo
    Chung InHa
    Choi SeongMin

