1-7 Field Artillery MK-19 Grenade Launcher Training
WARRIOR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA
08.10.2020
1-7 Field Artillery show the power of a MK-19 Grenade Launcher.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 00:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771393
|VIRIN:
|200810-A-QE526-623
|Filename:
|DOD_108045273
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|WARRIOR BASE, 41, KR
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 1-7 Field Artillery MK-19 Grenade Launcher Training, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS
