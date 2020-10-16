Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Broll
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2020 23:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771392
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-VZ160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108045238
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Location:
|JP
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Misawa Backshops B-roll, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Misawa Backshops B-roll
LEAVE A COMMENT