Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Virtual Misawa Connects

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Video clips of Misawa AB individuals discussing their organizations for the virtual Misawa Connects. Misawa Connects is an event that is held annual and in-person, but due to COVID-19 precautions went with a virtual platform for 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 22:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 771391
    VIRIN: 200925-F-VZ160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108045225
    Length: 00:27:10
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Misawa Connects, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Connects

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT