5-4 Shotgun Qualification
CAMP CASEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA
04.07.2020
Troopers from 5th Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment qualified on the M500 Shotgun at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. Soldiers designated to conduct ballistic shotgun breaching must qualify every six months.
04.07.2020
11.01.2020 21:34
B-Roll
771389
200407-A-QE526-082
DOD_108045201
00:00:43
CAMP CASEY, 41, KR
