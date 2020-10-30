Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bold Quest 20.2 - Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)- Package

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN - U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Caldwell prepares an unmanned aerial vehicle for launch with the Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit, 776th Brigade Engineering Battalion in support of the Bold Quest 20.2 U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) maintainers prepare an unmanned aerial vehicle for launch in support of the Bold Quest 20.2 Exercise on Fri. Oct. 30, 2020. Bold Quest tests and assesses the functional and technical interoperability of ground, sea and air-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and joint fires systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771380
    VIRIN: 201030-F-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_108045106
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bold Quest 20.2 - Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)- Package, by TSgt Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

