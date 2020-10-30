Bold Quest 20.2 - Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)- Package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771380" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP ATTERBURY, IN - U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Caldwell prepares an unmanned aerial vehicle for launch with the Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit, 776th Brigade Engineering Battalion in support of the Bold Quest 20.2 U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) maintainers prepare an unmanned aerial vehicle for launch in support of the Bold Quest 20.2 Exercise on Fri. Oct. 30, 2020. Bold Quest tests and assesses the functional and technical interoperability of ground, sea and air-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and joint fires systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)