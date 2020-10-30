Bold Quest 20.2 - Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)- Package

CAMP ATTERBURY, IN - U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Caldwell prepares an unmanned aerial vehicle for launch with the Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit, 776th Brigade Engineering Battalion in support of the Bold Quest 20.2 U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) maintainers prepare an unmanned aerial vehicle for launch in support of the Bold Quest 20.2 Exercise on Fri. Oct. 30, 2020. Bold Quest tests and assesses the functional and technical interoperability of ground, sea and air-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and joint fires systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)
