    493rd completes Icelandic Air Policing rotation

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    10.31.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video about the 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron's presence in Iceland for NATO Icelandic Air Policing.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    NATOinIceland

