493rd completes Icelandic Air Policing rotation
KEFLAVIK, ICELAND
10.31.2020
A video about the 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron's presence in Iceland for NATO Icelandic Air Policing.
|10.31.2020
|10.31.2020 16:12
|Video Productions
|771361
|201015-F-HA846-001
|DOD_108044729
|00:01:22
|KEFLAVIK, IS
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 493rd completes Icelandic Air Policing rotation, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
493rd completes Icelandic Air Policing rotation
