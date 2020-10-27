JRTC 21-01 1-27 IN LFX B-Roll

Infantryman with A Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, use combat tactics to return fire at the enemy using their M249 squad automatic weapon and M4 carbine during a live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
