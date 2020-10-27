JRTC 21-01 1-27 IN LFX Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771358" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Infantryman with A Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, use combat tactics to return fire at the enemy using their M249 squad automatic weapon and M4 carbine during a live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)