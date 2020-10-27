Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JRTC 21-01 1-27 IN LFX Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Spc. Demi Jones 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Infantryman with A Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, use combat tactics to return fire at the enemy using their M249 squad automatic weapon and M4 carbine during a live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771358
    VIRIN: 201027-A-DJ137-1211
    Filename: DOD_108044712
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 21-01 1-27 IN LFX Video, by SPC Demi Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Readiness
    Tropic Lightning
    Lethality
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT