    Go Army Shoutout - Spc Mannetti & PFC Cajigas

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    10.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez 

    New Jersey National Guard

    Spc. Olivia Mannetti, left, and Pfc. Jasmine Cajigas, both with the 466th Medical Company, Area Support, give a shoutout to the Army Knights from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Oct. 31, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 11:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771347
    VIRIN: 201031-Z-HN930-0002
    Filename: DOD_108044447
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: ROCHESTER, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army Shoutout - Spc Mannetti & PFC Cajigas, by SSG Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Sports
    New York
    National Guard
    NYNG
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    AAAB
    GoArmy2020

