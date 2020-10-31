Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
DVIDS Hub works best with JavaScript enabled
Go Army Shoutout - Spc Mannetti & PFC Cajigas
AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ
10.31.2020
Spc. Olivia Mannetti, left, and Pfc. Jasmine Cajigas, both with the 466th Medical Company, Area Support, give a shoutout to the Army Knights from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Oct. 31, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)
Date Taken:
10.31.2020
Date Posted:
10.31.2020 11:23
Category:
Greetings
Video ID:
771347
VIRIN:
201031-Z-HN930-0002
Filename:
DOD_108044447
Length:
00:00:19
Location:
AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
Hometown:
ROCHESTER, NY, US
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
Go Army Shoutout - Spc Mannetti & PFC Cajigas, by , identified by SSG Armando Vasquez , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Go Army Shoutout - Spc Mannetti & PFC Cajigas
LEAVE A COMMENT