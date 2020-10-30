Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Army Commander Evaluation Tool (ACET)
Army Commander Evaluation Tool (ACET)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 21:42
|Category:
|
|Video ID:
|771345
|VIRIN:
|200903-A-TW123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108044386
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Army Commander Evaluation Tool (ACET), by CPT Travis Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Army Commander Evaluation Tool (ACET)
LEAVE A COMMENT