    40th Quartermaster Company: Supply Support Activity- B-Roll

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    B-Roll from the 40th Quartermaster Company: Supply Support Activity video

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771342
    VIRIN: 201023-A-RN631-358
    Filename: DOD_108044367
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th Quartermaster Company: Supply Support Activity- B-Roll, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    40th Quartermaster Company
    Supply Support Activity
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

