Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Travis AFB Honor Guard memorializes service members
TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES
10.01.2020
A video production detailing what Travis Airmen should expect from the first week of Honor Guard training and the Honor Guard mission itself.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771324
|VIRIN:
|201009-F-VG042-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108044067
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Travis AFB Honor Guard memorializes service members, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Travis AFB Honor Guard memorializes service members
LEAVE A COMMENT