Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Travis AFB Honor Guard memorializes service members

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A video production detailing what Travis Airmen should expect from the first week of Honor Guard training and the Honor Guard mission itself.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771324
    VIRIN: 201009-F-VG042-1002
    Filename: DOD_108044067
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Honor Guard memorializes service members, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Service before self

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT