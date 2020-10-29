Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPT Heather Jebb

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Spc. Audrianna Arellano 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Interview footage with CPT Heather Jebb, currently assigned to 2nd Battalion, 357th Infantry Regiment, 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB).
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Audrianna Arellano)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771314
    VIRIN: 201029-A-TA011-749
    Filename: DOD_108043950
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPT Heather Jebb, by SPC Audrianna Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    first army

