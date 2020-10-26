video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771311" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Ford Iowa National Guard 2020 Veteran's Day Full Message



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here today as we celebrate Veterans Day and recognize all who have served, and continue to serve, our nation with honor and distinction.

For those of you who do not know me I am, Brigadier General Shawn Ford and I am a Deputy Adjutant General with the Iowa National Guard.

I realize it may be a bit different this year as we recognize our veterans, but veterans are resilient people and I know a virus pandemic will not stop loyal citizens from continuing to answer the call whenever – wherever.

In every generation, you or someone you know, has answered the call to serve in our Armed Forces. Their service and patriotism are definitive examples of their character. When they speak of the United States of America, and what this country represents, they stand tall, and their eyes turn misty in remembrance of their brothers and sisters in arms, who they proudly call family. These individuals we honor today are United States veterans.

We commemorate Veterans Day on November 11, in honor of all those who have served our nation in uniform. We pause to honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history. We do this to ensure that their service and sacrifice is never overlooked or forgotten.

We celebrate Veterans Day on the anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting along the Western Front in World War I. On the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, the battlefields of Europe fell silent after more than four years of fighting. In 1919, one century ago, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed, November 11th, “Armistice Day.” In 1938, Congress made it an official holiday.

This year we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe during World War II. A significant piece of that history includes the role of the 34th Infantry Division, a National Guard Division filled with Soldiers mainly from Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas.

In the spring of 1944, the Red Bulls, as the Division is still known today, fought a series of decisive battles across Italy. Despite hard fighting and challenging terrain, the Red Bulls managed a breakout that eventually led them all the way to Rome, where they helped liberate this ancient city and set the conditions for the surrender of Germany one year later.

It is the contributions of veterans like this from the “Greatest Generation” as well as those who served during Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the Global War on Terrorism, and countless other military actions that we pause to remember today.

While many fight on the front lines, every veteran that serves is important in the success of our military. Cooks, nurses, drivers, mechanics, signalers, medics, and so many others, are all part of a cohesive team that makes the U.S. military the strongest fighting force the world has ever known.

As military service changes these veterans, these veterans change our society for the better. They fight for peace and freedom, and serve their nation proudly. Once their service is over, they return to civilian life, or continue their service in the Guard and Reserves, and continue to make a difference.

Regardless of the military branch our veterans have served – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, or Space Force – this day belongs to them. Generations of patriots have dedicated themselves to the defense of our country which makes us stronger and more resilient as a nation.

Service members live by military values including loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, personal courage and excellence in all we do. They do not leave behind their values and skills when they transition to civilian life.

Right now, all around the country, veterans serve as teachers, doctors, engineers, social workers, community leaders, first responders and elected officials. They continue to serve our communities by making positive contributions, building stronger futures and inspiring future generations.

Not every veteran performs great acts of valor, but every veteran is truly a hero in their own right simply because they served.

The U.S. has been at war for nearly two decades. We now have the largest population of young veterans since the Vietnam War. In the Iowa National Guard, we have the largest number of veterans serving in our formations than at any time since World War II. Nearly 40 percent of our currently serving Soldiers and Airmen have deployed in support of our federal mission.

“There is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer,” said Gen. James H. Doolittle. Those who serve today are members of an all-volunteer force. They are the strongest of hearts and their service to our state and nation is a debt we will forever pay.

Veterans Day is a celebration of the patriotism, service and sacrifice of all who have served in the U.S. military. Today, less than 1% of Americans choose to serve in the military, and 78% of our service members come from families that have served. The contributions that these veterans and their families make on behalf of our country are remarkable.

While military service isn’t for everyone, every eligible young person should consider whether it may be right for them. To encourage this we must broaden the appeal of military service to include people from across the fabric of our society.

The strength of our Republic depends on willing individuals from every corner of our state, every social economic, and demographic group, and every ethnic background, to step forward and serve alongside their fellow citizens.

The pride and honor of military service should not be reserved for just those who hail from a tradition of military service. It is an opportunity that must be available and sought throughout society in order to balance the responsibilities of national defense across all our citizens.

Every Veteran needs the support of friends, families, employers and communities. Without your support, they could not do what they do. For that, we are all extremely grateful for your service to our veterans.

Thank you to all veterans on this day of celebration, and thank you for all who support us, unconditionally.

We wish you a peaceful and prosperous Veterans Day, and continued health, joy and happiness throughout the holidays.

Each year, we set this day aside all across the country to celebrate and pay tribute to America’s veterans for their devotion, patriotism, selfless service and sacrifice on behalf of us all.

Our nation’s veterans throughout our history kept us free, returned home and continued to serve our nation in a multitude of ways. Today, we say thanks to them all.

Thank you for inviting me today, and happy Veterans Day to all of you.