ACC Command team visits Nellis AFB
NV, UNITED STATES
10.23.2020
Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, command chief of ACC, toured Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during a week-long visit, Oct. 19-23, 2020.
|10.23.2020
|10.30.2020 13:37
|Video Productions
|771293
|201026-F-XY885-003
|DOD_108043863
|00:01:52
|NV, US
