    AFN Europe Report October 29, 2020

    GERMANY

    10.29.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: Public Health Command Europe processes milestone number of COVID-19 samples and U.S. Airmen in Spain take on the challenge of exercise Nodal Lighting.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 10:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 771266
    VIRIN: 201029-D-TX415-035
    Filename: DOD_108043535
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report October 29, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Air Force
    NSA Rota
    AFN Europe
    RHCE
    725th AMS
    PHCE

