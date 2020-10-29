Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Veterans Day Video 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video is to explain the selfless service and sacrifices of our Veterans to elementary school age children in the local community.

    Video Courtesy:
    Greg Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command
    Sgt. Aaron Berogan, First U.S. Army
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles & Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee,
    U.S. Coast Guard District 8
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, USS Ronald Reagan
    Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost, 1st Marine Division
    Senior Airman Amanda Bodony, DC National Guard
    Kevin Conroy, U.S. Air Force Academy
    Cpl. Levi Guerra, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix, Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron
    Maj. Jason Welch, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Photo Courtesy:
    Greg Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command
    Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771241
    VIRIN: 201029-A-YZ466-276
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108043401
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Video 2020, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT