Veterans Day Video 2020

This video is to explain the selfless service and sacrifices of our Veterans to elementary school age children in the local community.
Video Courtesy:
Greg Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command
Sgt. Aaron Berogan, First U.S. Army
Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles & Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee,
U.S. Coast Guard District 8
Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, USS Ronald Reagan
Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost, 1st Marine Division
Senior Airman Amanda Bodony, DC National Guard
Kevin Conroy, U.S. Air Force Academy
Cpl. Levi Guerra, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix, Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron
Maj. Jason Welch, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs
Photo Courtesy:
Greg Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command
Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms
LEAVE A COMMENT