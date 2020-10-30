Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    This Week at the Wolfpack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Wolf Pack has been charging hard this week! Here's a glimpse of the tremendous work you've put in! Hats off to you, Wolf Pack!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 01:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771209
    VIRIN: 201030-F-RX291-001
    Filename: DOD_108042896
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Week at the Wolfpack, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force
    EOD
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    35th Fighter Squadron
    80th Fighter Squadron
    Juvats
    Pantons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT