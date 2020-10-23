Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoist/Casualty Evacuation

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.23.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Special Forces Group 1-1 and Marines from 3rd Marine Raider Battalion with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469), conduct casualty evacuation drills at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2020. This training maintains readiness, combat proficiency and enhances interoperability essential for joint and combined military operations in austere, expeditionary environments within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoist/Casualty Evacuation, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Forces
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Casualty Evacuation
    Special Forces
    U.S. Army

