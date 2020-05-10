Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Kunsan Spotlight –Fire Prevention NCOIC SSgt Jonathan McKay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.05.2020

    Video by Spc. CaShaunta Williams 

    AFN Kunsan

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan McKay discusses his position in the 8th Fighter Wing Fire Department.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771201
    VIRIN: 201005-A-AY405-002
    Filename: DOD_108042703
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Spotlight –Fire Prevention NCOIC SSgt Jonathan McKay, by SPC CaShaunta Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire Department
    Wolf Pack
    Air Force
    SSgt Jonathan McKay
    Fire Prevention NCOIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT