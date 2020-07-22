2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment conduct a Squad Live Fire Exercise (LFX)
RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, SOUTH KOREA
07.22.2020
Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment conduct a squad live fire exercise (LFX) at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea. Routine training events like this improve our Readiness and ensure our ability to Fight Tonight.
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
This work, 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment conduct a Squad Live Fire Exercise (LFX), by SSG Simon McTizic, must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
