Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment conduct a Squad Live Fire Exercise (LFX)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment conduct a squad live fire exercise (LFX) at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea. Routine training events like this improve our Readiness and ensure our ability to Fight Tonight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771193
    VIRIN: 200722-A-QE526-424
    Filename: DOD_108042596
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment conduct a Squad Live Fire Exercise (LFX), by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Big Red One
    Troop
    1ID
    ROK
    Military
    Exercise
    Fort Riley
    2nd Inf. Div.
    Republic of Korea
    Readiness
    Army
    Training
    1st Infantry Division
    Rodriguez
    1st Inf. Div.
    BRO
    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex
    Dagger Brigade
    Dagger
    LFX
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    2ABCT
    Fight Tonight
    squad live fire exercise
    Simon McTizic
    RLFC
    Ready Now
    Kwon JinHo
    Chung InHa
    Choi SeongMin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT