Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment Soldier Conducting Tank Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP CASEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Pvt. Magdalena Grace Gaffney (Chicago, Illinois native) a M1 Armor Crewman (19K) from 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment conducts vehicle maintenance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771191
    VIRIN: 200323-A-QE526-869
    Filename: DOD_108042594
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CAMP CASEY, 41, KR

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment Soldier Conducting Tank Maintenance, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Big Red One
    Camp Hovey
    Troop
    1ID
    Military
    2nd Inf. Div.
    Readiness
    Army
    Training
    1st Infantry Division
    1st Inf. Div.
    BRO
    Dagger Brigade
    Dagger
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    2ABCT
    Fight Tonight
    Simon McTizic
    Ready Now
    Kwon JinHo
    Chung InHa
    Choi SeongMin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT