    JRTC 21-01 1-21 IN Ground Assault

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Infantrymen with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a ground assault live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 19:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771186
    VIRIN: 201027-A-AY372-0001
    Filename: DOD_108042567
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 21-01 1-21 IN Ground Assault, by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live-fire exercise

    JRTC Readiness Tropic Lightning Lethality Light Fighters Strike Hard Americas Pacific Division

