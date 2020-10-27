JRTC 21-01 1-21 IN Ground Assault

Infantrymen with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a ground assault live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment
