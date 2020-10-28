Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
17 TRW 3rd Quarter Award Nominees
GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES
10.28.2020
The 17th Training Wing announces its award nominees for the third quarter!
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771178
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-AU874-072
|Filename:
|DOD_108042393
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Copyright Information
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
17 TRW 3rd Quarter Award Nominees
LEAVE A COMMENT