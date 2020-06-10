Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
VING's weekly inspirational message - Oct. 6 (2/2)
ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US
10.06.2020
Virgin Islands National Guard's weekly inspirational message with Chaplain Jermaine Mulley. "Keep heading in the right direction."
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 16:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|771176
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-JK506-892
|Filename:
|DOD_108042363
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, VING's weekly inspirational message - Oct. 6 (2/2), by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
VING's weekly inspirational message - Oct. 6 (2/2)
LEAVE A COMMENT