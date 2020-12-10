Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tom Schauer

    SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Tom Schauer, a U.S. Army veteran, discusses his time in the service at the Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States in Sparta, Wis., Oct. 12, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    TAGS

    VeteransDay
    SoldierForLife
    Sparta VFW

