Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Air Force's Response to the COVID Pandemic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Anderson, Staff Sgt. Zachary Boyer, Jamie Chapman, Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael, Phillip Cowen, Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger, Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt, Senior Airman Olivia Inman, Senior Airman James Kennedy, Tech. Sgt. Erin Mills, Tech. Sgt. Joseph Orellana, Tech. Sgt. Cory Payne, Michael Raynor, Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard, Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins, Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble, Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware, Trevor Wood, Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley and Jon Zanone

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Inform Airmen & families what the Air Force has done and what's next as we move into future operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771158
    VIRIN: 201016-F-F3230-1401
    PIN: 616650
    Filename: DOD_108042196
    Length: 00:20:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force's Response to the COVID Pandemic, by A1C Jonathan Anderson, SSgt Zachary Boyer, Jamie Chapman, SrA Danielle Charmichael, Phillip Cowen, A1C Jazmin Granger, SSgt DaQuan Hurt, SrA Olivia Inman, SrA James Kennedy, TSgt Erin Mills, TSgt Joseph Orellana, TSgt Cory Payne, Michael Raynor, MSgt Natasha Stannard, SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, SSgt Codie Trimble, SSgt Desiree Ware, Trevor Wood, A1C Cole Yardley and Jon Zanone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT