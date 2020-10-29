Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ms. Sandy Ringer Mendoza Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Ms. Sandy Ringer Mendoza Retirement Ceremony hosted by Ms. Paige Hinkle-Bowles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771155
    Filename: DOD_108042189
    Length: 00:55:29
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ms. Sandy Ringer Mendoza Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Sandy Ringer Mendoza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT