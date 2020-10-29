Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Memorial Unveiling

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Matthew P. Donovan, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, hosts the unveiling ceremony of the Gold Star Memorial at the Pentagon, Oct., 29, 2020. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley will be the guest speaker.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 771133
    Filename: DOD_108041908
    Length: 00:30:20
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Memorial Unveiling, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

