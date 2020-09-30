Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Security Forces Squadron Social Media Piece

    MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Small package for 2d Audiovisual Squadron Social Media. Members of the 366th Security Forces Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, practice close quarter combat in a simulated environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 12:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771129
    VIRIN: 200930-F-FU430-763
    Filename: DOD_108041805
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Package
    Room Clearing
    Security Forces
    SF
    Music
    Weapons
    AFPAA
    2d Audiovisual Squadron
    2AVS

