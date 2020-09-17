86 AW/HC provide meals to quarantine Airmen (Grace Delivery) - B Roll
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY
09.17.2020
Volunteers from the Kaiserslautern Military Community prepare food at the Southside Chapel for Airmen in quarantine
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771117
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-IP756-752
|Filename:
|DOD_108041667
|Length:
|00:11:02
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 86 AW/HC provide meals to quarantine Airmen (Grace Delivery) - B Roll, by SSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
86 AW/HC provide meals to quarantine Airmen (Grace Delivery) - B Roll
LEAVE A COMMENT