Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, ACC command chief, present the command’s new priorities during the annual Airlift Tanker Association convention. The command's priorities include: develop the force and advance warfighting capabilities to maximize full-spectrum readiness and generate the credible capacity required to project the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence.