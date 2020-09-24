Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Our Mission Continues: MEDCoE Soldiers discuss training in a COVID-19 environment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA FT SAM HOUSTON, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    "Get it down tight and move off the "X" Soldier Medic!” We are so proud of the nearly 13,000 students who have graduated in over 600 courses in the last 32 weeks, under the added challenge of COVID-19. They are proud of themselves too! Hear from two of them: Pvt. Lafredrick Coleman (Cleveland Township, MI) and Pvt. Olivia Springhower Omaha, NE). We caught up with them in week 15 of their 16 weeks of 68W Combat Medic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas during their culminating Field Training Exercise (FTX). During the FTX Soldiers practice actions on the "X," or point of injury, moving the patient to cover, getting the patient stabilized for evacuation and Battalion Aide Station/higher level care operations. Thanks to Staff Sgt. Steven Flores (Cadre/Trainer featured in the video) and all of the other cadre, staff and leaders who have ensured we are still able to train, safely and effectively everyday. Video courtesy: MEDVID TV.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 09:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771110
    VIRIN: 200924-A-A1701-1001
    Filename: DOD_108041573
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: JBSA FT SAM HOUSTON, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Mission Continues: MEDCoE Soldiers discuss training in a COVID-19 environment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    68W
    Soldiers
    Medics
    JBSA
    MEDCoE
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    MEDVID-TV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT