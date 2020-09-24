Our Mission Continues: MEDCoE Soldiers discuss training in a COVID-19 environment

"Get it down tight and move off the "X" Soldier Medic!” We are so proud of the nearly 13,000 students who have graduated in over 600 courses in the last 32 weeks, under the added challenge of COVID-19. They are proud of themselves too! Hear from two of them: Pvt. Lafredrick Coleman (Cleveland Township, MI) and Pvt. Olivia Springhower Omaha, NE). We caught up with them in week 15 of their 16 weeks of 68W Combat Medic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas during their culminating Field Training Exercise (FTX). During the FTX Soldiers practice actions on the "X," or point of injury, moving the patient to cover, getting the patient stabilized for evacuation and Battalion Aide Station/higher level care operations. Thanks to Staff Sgt. Steven Flores (Cadre/Trainer featured in the video) and all of the other cadre, staff and leaders who have ensured we are still able to train, safely and effectively everyday. Video courtesy: MEDVID TV.
